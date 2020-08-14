One dead, one hospitalized after falling into lake at town dock | Local News

GILFORD– One guy passed away and another was hospitalized after they fell into Lake Winnipesaukee in between the town dock and their wandering boat, state cops stated in a press release.
About 2: 15 p.m. Wednesday, Marine Patrol workers appointed to their head office in Gilford heard screams and hurried to the dock where 2 guys were holding on to the dock and having a hard time to stay on the surface area.
“Marine Patrol uniformed and civilian personnel along with several good Samaritans removed both individuals from the water,” the release specified. “Moments later, both persons became unresponsive and CPR was performed until EMS from the Gilford Fire Department arrived.”
They were dealt with at the scene and required to Lakes Region General Hospital, where one passed away. The other was moved to Concord Hospital.
Marine Patrol was helped at the scene by Gilford Fire and Police Departments, in addition to numerous members of the general public.
Calls to these 3 firms and the state cops for more details were not right away returned on Thursday.
The release stated the case stays under examination and anybody with more details was motivated to get in touch with Marine Patrol at …