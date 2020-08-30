One dead as protesters from rival sides clash in Portland By Reuters





(Reuters) – One individual was shot dead as protesters from rival groups clashed late on Saturday in the U.S. city of Portland, which has actually seen regular presentations for months that have at times turned violent.

Police stated the violence happened in Portland’s downtown location which they had actually made arrests.

“A political rally is caravanning throughout downtown Portland. There have been some instances of violence between demonstrators and counter-demonstrators,” Portland authorities stated onTwitter “Officers have intervened and in some cases made arrests.”

A regional NBC affiliate estimated authorities stating someone had actually passed away in a shooting. No information about the identity of the deceased were supplied.

“I can confirm a shooting, one person deceased, in the area of SW 3rd and Alder, and that we are in the early stages of a homicide investigation,” an authorities agent was estimated as stating by KGW News.

Demonstrations versus bigotry and authorities cruelty have actually swept the United States because the death in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black guy who passed away after a Minneapolis law enforcement officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes.

Tensions in between rival demonstration groups have actually roiled downtown Portland every night for almost 3 months following Floyd’s death.

…