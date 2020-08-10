One dead after protesters, army clash – Middle East Monitor

A 26- year-old male passed away today, catching injuries sustained last night throughout clashes in between protesters and the Lebanese Army in the northern city of Tripoli.

In a post on Facebook, Fawaz Fouad Samman’s sis validated the news that her bro had actually passed away after being shot with live ammo by the Lebanese Army last night.

“My brother Fawaz Faoud al-Samman, 26, was martyred and died of his wounds sustained from a live bullet fired during revolutionary clashes with the Army yesterday in Tripoli,” Fatima Fouad composed.

A more 48 were hurt in violence in Tripoli’s Abdel-Hamid Square last night, amongst them 35 civilians and 13 soldiers. The Red Cross reacted with 6 groups, carrying 3 individuals to medical facility and dealing with others at the scene.

Anti- federal government demonstrations rebooted in earnest on Sunday, after a lull in activity in the very first month of the coronavirus lockdown.

Demonstrators vented their anger at the alarming living conditions, recession and the quick decline of the Lebanese pound by burning tires, vandalising banks and obstructing roadways in Tripoli.

Similar presentations occurred in the southern Lebanese town of Sidon, where protesters tossed stones and fire crackers at the reserve bank …