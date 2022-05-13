“Stop harassment, stop eavesdropping on people, sometimes stop doing business. “For the sake of your shoulders, for the sake of the national security of the Republic of Armenia, you should not follow the instructions of that madman, who is against Armenia and the Armenian people,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the opposition leaders, addressing the NSS staff. He assures that Armenia has one threat, he is sitting in the government building and the NSS should deal with him.

Already near the police building, Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced that those who had come out to fight were ready for any sacrifice and pressure and urged the police not to follow Nikol Pashinyan’s instructions and not to arrest opposition figures.

Protesters applauded more than a dozen opposition figures arrested and detained these days.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced near the BDK building that according to the instructions received from that building, Gagik Jhangiryan, every day the judges illegally detain the opposition figures. “One day we will visit him in full, but let us take this as a warning to stop the disgraceful pressure on the courts. And to the drummer (meaning the Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan-NG), who has taken our guys into illegal detention every day, will give an answer. both he and the one who instructed him. I promise we will visit you one day, Mr. Jhangiryan, if you do not come to your senses, it is enough to take the boys to detention through your drummers. You will not gossip. “

Nelli GRIGORYAN