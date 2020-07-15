One day into new mask law, one man is dead and another injured over a dispute in a Michigan store

Both men left the store and got into an argument in the parking lot. It was then that the suspect stabbed the older customer and fled in a car.
He was later spotted on the road and stopped by a deputy with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect got out of the car and approached the deputy with a knife.
“The deputy attempted to increase distance by backing up and subsequently shot and injured the suspect,” police said.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The injured 77-year-old is alive but has been hospitalized. The deputy was not injured, state police said.
Both incidents remain under investigation by the Michigan State Police, the statement concluded.
Michigan residents are required to wear masks
This is the second order from the governor requiring masks since the pandemic began, and now businesses must refuse entry and service to customers who fail to comply with wearing a mask.
If not, customers could face a misdemeanor charge and a $500 fine. Any business that does not comply could have their license temporarily suspended.
The mandate does exclude those who medically cannot wear a mask.