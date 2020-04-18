‘One Day at a Time’ star Justina Machado recalls auditioning for Norman Lear: ‘I was terrified’

While “One Day at a Time” ran for three seasons on Netflix, it was finally canceled. However, the information prompted an outpouring of viewers help, inflicting the sequence to be revived by Pop TV.

In the present, Machado, 47, performs Penelope Alvarez, a single mom elevating two youngsters. She spoke to Fox News about what it was like auditioning for Lear, 97, working alongside Rita Moreno, why we’d like family-friendly programming now greater than ever, and the one message she has for critics.

Fox News: You beforehand auditioned at Norman Lear’s home. What was that like?

Justina Machado: Well, it was one of many auditions, as a result of I had many. I was terrified. I was so scared. I was like, “Oh God, here we go. Here we go.” And you understand, he is simply so pretty. We pull as much as his place and we go in there. I imply, I am going in there and I sit down and I’m having this actually fantastic dialog with him.

And then after 30 minutes of us having this beautiful dialog, simply he and I, he goes, “OK, now read for me.” So then I needed to audition for him after sitting there and chatting with him for 30 minutes. I was like, “Oh God.” It’s like as a result of, you understand, it is at all times nerve-wracking to audition. It was surreal. But it was additionally actually thrilling as a result of once I left I knew that one thing particular had occurred and I was fairly certain I had the job. So it was fairly thrilling.

Fox News: What has shocked you probably the most about Rita Moreno?

Machado: She’s so courageous. She will strive, as a result of we filmed this in entrance of a studio viewers, they usually give us a lot life and a lot vitality. But simply her going on the market and attempting issues, and being so humorous and getting it and when she will get one thing, it is simply form of like magic. She’s magical. She’s brave, and she or he’s a actually laborious employee and she or he’s Rita Moreno, so she would not must be the actually laborious employee. And but that is what she lives for. She’s one of many best artists. So she’s simply superb to be round.

Fox News: Have you ever met any movie star followers of “One Day at a Time”?

Machado: Yeah, Christian Slater. That was actually stunning. I was at a Golden Globes social gathering and he was saying hello to any individual. I thought he was speaking to any individual behind me. So I was wanting behind me, however he was attempting to get my consideration and he was together with his spouse they usually had been so pretty. They stated, “We’re such fans of the show. We love you on the show.” So that was stunning, Christian Slater.

Fox News: Reboots and remakes are all the trend, however in addition they are likely to face a lot of criticism. What will you inform critics who really feel that this present ought to be its personal factor, versus being a remake of a basic?

Machado: It is its personal factor as a result of it is actually a reimagining of “One Day at a Time.” We have the fundamentals, a single mother who lives together with her youngsters. But within the authentic, they did not have the grandmother dwelling there, and there have been two ladies versus a boy and a woman. And we’re a Latinx household. So it is a lot totally different than you’d suppose, despite the fact that we share some primary commonalities. So I’d say give it a strive as a result of I feel you are going to prefer it. It’s going to be a spin on one thing. I imply, ours positively is a reimagining and it is people who love the unique additionally love ours.

Fox News: Why do you imagine family-friendly programming is essential to have now greater than ever?

Machado: I feel one of many causes is as a result of the households are caught collectively. So they must form of watch one thing that everybody goes to seek out one thing to narrate to and revel in as a household. And additionally it simply the beauty of the Alvarez household is they’re already on high of one another.

They dwell on this little residence they usually navigate their world on this little residence. And I imply, they’re capable of exit. We’re not ready to do this proper now. But they navigate they usually discover ways to dwell with one another. And recognize one another’s craziness or something like that. So I feel that it simply form of teaches you proper now household programming that being collectively is nice. And simply placing out heat emotions and love and all that stuff that we’d like proper now.

Fox News: How does it really feel to know that “One Day at a Time” was picked up for a fourth season as a result of followers demanded it?

Machado: It felt superb. It was very stunning. I was not one of many people who thought it was going to occur. A number of my forged did, all of my government producers did. I believed it is simply, it is not going to occur. So the truth that our followers continued rallying they usually continued tweeting and continued asking about it and actually received us observed is unbelievable. Something that I did not suppose was going to occur. So it made it much more particular for me.

Fox News: Take us again to that first day on set when everybody was reunited for the primary time since this all occurred. What was that like?

Machado: It’s so humorous, all people had a totally different expertise. It was like we had by no means left… Even although I did form of really feel a little rocky, it did really feel instant, like virtually as if we did not have that lengthy hiatus, virtually as if we had simply come again a couple of months later. It felt that along with me.

Fox News: Ray Romano is a visitor star within the first episode of the season. And what was it like working him?

Machado: Oh, he is so humorous. He’s simply so fast. He got here up with so many different jokes and I feel one of many ones that we really ended up utilizing was a joke that he got here up with. He’s simply very easygoing, very good. A staff participant, actually humorous. And we had been all so geeked out having him there. We had been all starstruck. We love Ray Romano. So it was a lot of enjoyable.

Fox News: Is there much less strain for the forged to be on Pop TV versus Netflix?

Machado: Well, it is fascinating as a result of there’s at all times strain. Because despite the fact that we’re at Pop proper now and Pop needs us there and we need to be there, we nonetheless want folks to look at the present so as for Pop to say, “We’re going to give you another season.” So there’s at all times a little little bit of strain. Even although there’s much less strain I perceive what you are saying. Because they wished us there, Pop, it nonetheless form of we received to get the numbers and now we have to get folks to look at the present in order that we are able to keep at Pop.

“One Day at a Time” airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. EST on Pop TV.