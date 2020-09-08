One Chart Shows The Best And Worst Face Mask Types, Based on The Latest Research

A simple trick can reveal whether your face mask offers sufficient protection: Try blowing out a candle while wearing it. A good mask should prevent you from extinguishing the flame.

The rule isn’t foolproof, but it should help weed out masks that aren’t very protective.

Ever since the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending cloth masks for the general public in April, researchers have been evaluating the best materials for filtering the coronavirus.

An ideal mask blocks both large respiratory droplets from coughs or sneezes – the primary method by which people pass the virus to others – along with smaller airborne particles called aerosols, which are produced when people talk or exhale.

It should be sealed around the nose and mouth, since any gaps, holes, or vents could allow droplets to leak out and potentially infect another person.

Assuming masks are worn properly, certain materials consistently perform better than others in studies. Based on the latest research, here’s a ranking of the best and worst face coverings:

(Yuqing Liu/Insider)

‘Hybrid’ masks are among the safest homemade options

As a general rule, mask fabrics should be woven as tightly as possible. That’s why fabrics with higher thread counts are better at filtering particles.

It’s also preferable to…