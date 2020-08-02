Onduparaka FC finances led to mass exodus of players – Nyakuni

The club, based in the Arua area, is one of the Ugandan sides that has actually frequently coped unpredictability worrying players’ long- term dedications

Onduparaka FC chairman Benjamin Nyakuni has actually discussed why the club has actually seen secret players leave en masse formerly.

The Ugandan Premier League side lost Gaddafi Wahab, Vitalis Tabu, Geriga Atendele, Ramathan Dudu, Faizul Anini and Abdul Lukwata in the middle of last season along with coach Livingstone Mbabazi.

In the continuous transfer window, Hassan Muhamood has actually currently signed up with Police FC and Ezra Bida is supposedly on his method Kyetume FC.

Shaban Mohammad, Rashid Toha and Gaddafi Gadinho are likewise essential players who left the club formerly after being part of the beginning group regularly.

“We had played well in the first round of last season but the exodus happened during the half-season,” Nyakuni stated as was priced quote by Sports Nation.

“These players likewise have their own aspirations, and when you do not provide desire they desire, they have to go, they have households and sometimes they desire to experience other environments somewhere else.

“But the main challenge has been finances mostly.”

The chair likewise connected their battle that practically saw them took part in the transfer battle to the exodus that occurred mid- season.

“Players and coach [Livingston] …