‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Lana Parrilla Confronts Woman with Shotgun and Gets Restraining Order

Lana Parrilla played an evil queen in “Once Upon a Time” … so it is not surprising she’s not afraid to confront trouble … like pointing a shotgun at a woman who she claims continued an expletive-laced rant and accused her of murdering 13 kids.

Lana beelined it to L.A. County Superior Court for a restraining order against a woman named Antoinette Hinckley, a 50-year-old who allegedly showed up to Lana’s crib twice in 5 days. According to Lana’s docs, Hinckley harassed her to the level the actress was forced to show force.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the bizarre incidents began June 9 when Antoinette was walking barefoot before Lana’s home. Lana said hello and asked, “Are you just going for a walk?” Lana says Antoinette laughed and said, “I just wanted to look someone in the eyes” before asking Lana, “How do you sleep at night?” Lana says she responded she sleeps well. Antoinette scoffed, “f*** off!!” before walking away.

The second incident went down on June 14 … Lana — who says Antoinette is a friend of a former male friend — claims Antoinette rang the gate bell that morning and things quickly got crazy. Lana claims Antoinette started yelling and creating stories … like alleging Lana owed her $400,000. She says Antoinette threatened her before generally making this bizarre allegation: “I have video of you murdering my 13 children last night.”

In docs, Lana says she was scared on her behalf life … she called cops but also “grabbed a bat and an unloaded shotgun and went to the porch.” Lana claims she confronted Antoinette and told her she needed mental help and to “get the f*** off my property.” That’s when Lana claims Antoinette shot back, “f*** you. I’m going to jump over this fence and beat the s*** out of you.”

It’s at this point when Lana claims she pointed the shotgun at Antoinette, who yelled back but walked away. Cops were called and ultimately tracked Antoinette down, telling her she’d be arrested if she threatened Lana again. But, Lana says it didn’t end there … she claims 45 minutes later a homeless man stumbled on her gate and needed her. Lana says she fears on her behalf life and worries Antoinette will send people she knows to her house to hurt her.

Antoinette must now stay at least 100 yards from Lana, her home and workplace.