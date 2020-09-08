ONANOFF BuddyPhones School+ Safe Audio for Kids, School Headphones, High-Performance, BeamMic, Detachable BuddyCable, Anti-Allergic Earpad with Carry Bag, Blue

Price: $29.99
Product Description
HOME STUDY HEADPHONES with beam microphone
The passive noise cancellation beam mic cable sports an in-line answer call button and comes with our patented BuddyJack system which allows multiple listeners to share a single device.
Making it ideal for use in school settings or with educational Apps.
PERFECT PARTNER FOR Studying
The headphones are foldable and the beam mic is removable and comes with a bag for compact storage. An extra standard audio cable is included in the package so that they are just as convenient to use on trips as they are in School or at home.
TECH SPECS
DRIVER UNIT: 30mm Neodyminum
IMPEDANCE: 32oHM
SENSITIVITY: 85 +/-3dB @1mW 1kHz
FREQUENCY RANGE: 20-20kHz
CORD: 1.4m
High Performance Beam Microphone
Plug: Gold Pated 3.5mm w. BuddyJack
What’s included?
BuddyPhones School Headphones
Detachable BuddyCable for sharing
High-performance BeamMic with control button, 1.4meter long
Colorful Customizing Stickers
Decorative stickers x4
Custom name tags
Carry Bag
Spare 3.5mm jack cable
Anti-allergic Earpads
NORDIC DESIGN X QUALITY
ONANOFF is an Icelandic originated audio company that creates award-winning audio products which meet a wide range of listening needs.
Kidproof & Kidsafe
Kids are Kryptonite to headphones so we made our products super tough to handle everything the little ones can throw at them.
Made with the highest quality and safest materials, Buddyphones follow internationally recognised safety and environmental standards by first-tier laboratories
How it’s made
BuddyPhones products are all made of the highest quality and from the safest materials possible.
Plus they are all certified by first-tier global testing labs like TÜV and UL, making sure they are compliant with all key safety and environmental standards.
IMPORTANCE OF SafeAudio
“12.5% of kids between the ages of 6 and 19 suffer from hearing loss as a result of using earphones turned to a high volume.”
Journal of Pediatrics
Safe Audio
85dB (max)
85dB (max)
85dB (max)
85dB (max)
85dB (max)
75dB/ 85dB/ 94dB
Wired 3.5mm cable
✓ Detachable Cable
✓
✓
✓ Detachable Cable
✓ Detachable Cable
✓ Detachable Cable
BuddyJack Audio Sharing
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Hypoallergenic Cushion
✓ Sweat Wicking
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Decorative Stickers
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Microphone
Beam Mic
✓
✓
Beam Mic
✓
Accessories
Travel Bag
Travel Bag
Travel Bag
Travel Bag
Special Features
Airline Adaptor, 3 Steps Volume
Best for
Education & Concentration, Daily Use
Daily Use
Daily Use
Daily Use
Gaming, Daily Use
Travel, Daily Use
