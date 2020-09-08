ONANOFF BuddyPhones School+ Safe Audio for Kids, School Headphones, High-Performance, BeamMic, Detachable BuddyCable, Anti-Allergic Earpad with Carry Bag, Blue



Price: $29.99

(as of Sep 08,2020 09:21:52 UTC – Details)

Product Description

HOME STUDY HEADPHONES with beam microphone



The passive noise cancellation beam mic cable sports an in-line answer call button and comes with our patented BuddyJack system which allows multiple listeners to share a single device.

Making it ideal for use in school settings or with educational Apps.

PERFECT PARTNER FOR Studying



The headphones are foldable and the beam mic is removable and comes with a bag for compact storage. An extra standard audio cable is included in the package so that they are just as convenient to use on trips as they are in School or at home.

TECH SPECS

DRIVER UNIT: 30mm Neodyminum

IMPEDANCE: 32oHM

SENSITIVITY: 85 +/-3dB @1mW 1kHz

FREQUENCY RANGE: 20-20kHz

CORD: 1.4m

High Performance Beam Microphone

Plug: Gold Pated 3.5mm w. BuddyJack

What’s included?

BuddyPhones School Headphones

Detachable BuddyCable for sharing

High-performance BeamMic with control button, 1.4meter long

Colorful Customizing Stickers

Decorative stickers x4

Custom name tags

Carry Bag

Spare 3.5mm jack cable

Anti-allergic Earpads

NORDIC DESIGN X QUALITY



ONANOFF is an Icelandic originated audio company that creates award-winning audio products which meet a wide range of listening needs.

Kidproof & Kidsafe

Kids are Kryptonite to headphones so we made our products super tough to handle everything the little ones can throw at them.

Made with the highest quality and safest materials, Buddyphones follow internationally recognised safety and environmental standards by first-tier laboratories

How it’s made

BuddyPhones products are all made of the highest quality and from the safest materials possible.

Plus they are all certified by first-tier global testing labs like TÜV and UL, making sure they are compliant with all key safety and environmental standards.

IMPORTANCE OF SafeAudio

“12.5% of kids between the ages of 6 and 19 suffer from hearing loss as a result of using earphones turned to a high volume.”

Journal of Pediatrics

Safe Audio

85dB (max)

85dB (max)

85dB (max)

85dB (max)

85dB (max)

75dB/ 85dB/ 94dB

Wired 3.5mm cable

✓ Detachable Cable

✓

✓

✓ Detachable Cable

✓ Detachable Cable

✓ Detachable Cable

BuddyJack Audio Sharing

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Hypoallergenic Cushion

✓ Sweat Wicking

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Decorative Stickers

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Microphone

Beam Mic

✓

✓

Beam Mic

✓

Accessories

Travel Bag

Travel Bag

Travel Bag

Travel Bag

Special Features

Airline Adaptor, 3 Steps Volume

Best for

Education & Concentration, Daily Use

Daily Use

Daily Use

Daily Use

Gaming, Daily Use

Travel, Daily Use

KEY FEATURES: Protect hearing without sacrificing sound or style. It comes with a detachable BuddyCable for sharing. It has a high-performance removable Beam Microphone, has a Hypo-allergenic cushion that is anti-sweat. It is also foldable and comes with a storage bag that makes it the perfect kids’ headphones for school.

PERFECT FOR STUDYING: The headphones are foldable with a removable beam mic. The extra standard audio cable makes it convenient to be used for School or Home studying. The buddyjack cable makes it also perfect for sharing.

BEAM MICROPHONE: The School+ Headphones BeamMic’s smart technology features passive noise cancellation, cable sports, an in-line answer call button. Combined with our patented BuddyJack system that allows multiple listeners to share a single device makes it ideal to be used in school settings or with educational Apps.

BUDDIES FOR LIFE: We want to stay buddies for life. BuddyPhones are designed, built, and tested for durability to withstand frequent use. This includes quality control in world-class testing labs. But sometimes accidents happen! We offer Customer Service assistance, repairs, or replacements.