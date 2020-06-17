On the road again: National Express to resume coach services on 1 July

At 5.10am on Wednesday 1 July, a familiar sight will reappear on the motorways and main roads of Britain.

After a gap of 86 days, National Express long-distance buses will resume, with the dawn departure from Gloucester to Victoria Coach Station in London leading the way.

National Express, alongside its rival Megabus, ended scheduled passenger services on 5 April in response to government advice against all-but-essential travel, concerns for staff welfare and a collapse popular.

But regular passengers will find life on the road again very different, due to biosecurity precautions.

Travellers are needed to wear face-coverings both in the bus station and on board the coach – where they are able to expect lots of space, because half the seats will undoubtedly be left empty.

Passengers will be instructed only to sit in by the window, with aisle seats are blocked off.

The aim is to increase the separation between two people on the same row to two metres – weighed against just 45cm between travellers in adjacent seats on a budget airline.

The distance between the passenger in the front and behind is much less, but the high seat backs are required to reduce the risk that coronavirus could be transmitted between travellers.

Two-metre social distancing will be practised in bus stations, and contactless payments encouraged when buying tickets.

No-one will be allowed on a bus with no their temperature taken. Anyone with a reading above 38C will undoubtedly be denied boarding and given a full refund.

Passengers will be asked to fill vehicles from the right back, and empty from the front.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, said: “As restrictions begin to ease and people plan to start travelling once again, we are adapting how we operate to help keep everyone safe.”

As with airlines, the coach operator is beginning with only a skeleton service, covering a quarter of the mileage of the pre-covid network.

From Cardiff to London, the previous 22 buses per day has reduced to just six. Between Liverpool and Manchester, coaches leave every three hours, as opposed to hourly.

From Birmingham to Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Newcastle there is only a single daily departure.

The other big long-distance coach operator, Megabus, have not given a resumption date.

Passengers enquiring on social media are increasingly being told: “Sorry we’re not able to advise on a date at this stage for when our services will be back up and running.”