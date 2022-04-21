On the night of April 22-23 you can witness the meteor shower of Lirids.

The meteor shower is so named after the constellation Lyra. The source of the Lyrid flow is Thatcher’s comet, discovered in April 1861 by amateur astronomer A.J. By Thatcher.

Unlike the Perseid meteor shower, the Lyrid meteor shower is not very abundant ․ You can see 10-20 meteors in one hour. Most meteors move at very high speeds, passing through the Earth’s atmosphere at an average speed of 48 km / s. Only a quarter of the Lyrids leave traces in the sky.

It should be reminded that meteor showers occur when the Earth, moving in its orbit around the Sun, usually encounters a group of meteorites caused by comets, և the latter, penetrating the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds (several tens or hundreds of thousands of km / h), burn և Leaves traces of “falling stars” that can linger on the sky for a few seconds. In the relatively dense layers of the Earth’s atmosphere, usually 50-130 km above the Earth’s surface, meteors burn, only the largest of them can reach the Earth’s surface.

Particularly heavy meteor showers are called “stellar rain” or “stellar rain”.

Meline Asryan

V. NAS RA Hambardzumyan Byurakan Observatory

