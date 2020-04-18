On Prisoners’ Day we remember all Palestinians because they are all detainees – Middle East Monitor

As individuals all over the world mark Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, writer Ramzy Baroud has stated it is not simply those that are in Israeli detainees that are apprehended, “all Palestinians are experiencing some sort of imprisonment”.

“All Palestinians in some way are prisoners. If you Palestinian living in the Gaza Strip, born under siege in the Gaza Strip in the last 14 years, and you have never left Gaza … you are a prisoner,” Baroud discussed.

“And if you are a Palestinian living in ‘Area C’ [of the Occupied west Bank] … you can not leave without Israeli authorization, you can not go across any kind of army checkpoint, you are a detainee.”

“Those who are living behind checkpoints and behind the Apartheid Wall in the West Bank are prisoners. All Palestinians are experiencing some sort of imprisonment,” Baroud included throughout a talk with note the day and also to review his most recent publication “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and also Defiance in Israeli Prisons”

“The 5,000 prisoners, or so, who are in Palestine at the moment, are actually a microcosm of the protracted imprisonment in Israel over the past 50 plus years.”

On April 17, Palestinians mark Prisoners’ Day to advise the general public of the predicament of those countless Palestinians locked up in Israeli army prisons.