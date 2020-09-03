On National Security, Americans Have a Clear Choice in November

By Senator Ted Cruz genuineClear Politics

In November, Americans will have a choice: Do we desire 4 more years of a president who has been difficult on China and Iran, has created serene relationships in the Middle East, and has persevered with our allies and strong versus our foes?

Or do we desire a president who will take us backwards and renew the policies of the Obama-Biden administration, which threatened Americans by devoting to the disastrous Obama-Biden Iran Nuclear Deal, knotted the United States in corruption in Ukraine and Russia, and enabled China to take control of huge resources around the world and even actively worked to send our nuclear innovation to the Chinese Communist Party program?

If the American individuals desire a president who has actually prioritized their interests by concentrating on national security and advancing American interests abroad, President Trump is the best choice.

In the previous 4 years, President Trump has actually achieved genuine policy goals that for years political leaders liked to speak about, understanding complete well they might never ever take the strong actions essential to follow through. Moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is simply one example.

I had the satisfaction of leading the battle to move our embassy to the real and everlasting capital ofIsrael I promoted …