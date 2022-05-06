Summary of the results of the rapid response visits and monitoring conducted on May 6.

Today, the ombudsman’s staff’s rapid response teams visited 4 police stations, providing advice and assistance to more than 45 people.

As a result of the visits, a number of violations were registered, in particular:

1. Cases of obstruction of the exercise of the right to make at least one call out of the minimum rights of detained persons have been registered.

Thus, cases have been registered in the police departments not to inform about the possibility of having at least one call, as well as to restrict the use of that right due to the presence of a lawyer.

Moreover, the practice of forcibly turning off or forcing the phones of administratively detained persons in police stations has become widespread, in which case the person has the impression of not having the right to make a call.

Such behavior is especially reprehensible in the case of proceedings involving minors. In all the registered cases, the right to make a call through the mediation of the Defender’s rapid response groups was exercised if the citizens wished.

Taking into account the above-mentioned, the Defender states that the police officers are obliged to ensure the possibility for a person to make at least one call, the restriction of the exercise of that right during an administrative arrest can not be considered justified in any case.

2. The next issue concerns the issue of not informing foreigners under administrative detention about their minimum rights in a language they can understand.

In particular, two people at the Erebuni Police Department insisted that they could not read Armenian, while the document on their rights was provided in Armenian, when they did not speak the language. The Defender states that informing the latter about the rights of the person should not be of a formal nature, it should in fact guarantee the real possibility of exercising those rights; the detainee should be able to be informed about those rights in a language he or she understands.

3. The ombudsman’s rapid response teams registered a case in the Arabkir department of the Yerevan City Police Department when the citizen brought to the department was without shoes, moreover, the latter was not allowed to make a call. The person made a call through the ombudsman’s representatives.

4. Cases of bodily injuries to a 16-year-old person brought from the Victory Bridge were registered in the Center Department of the Yerevan City Police Department, which, according to the latter, occurred as a result of disproportionate use of force by the Police. According to that person, his glasses were broken as a result of the actions of the police during the apprehension.

Other cases of bodily injuries and damage to clothes were reported to other persons brought from the same place.

The Defender informs that he will apply to the competent bodies with the relevant letters, requesting a detailed investigation into the case.

5. As a result of the monitoring of media publications by the ombudsman’s staff, a case of beating and pushing an elderly woman by a police officer was registered, which is especially unacceptable in the conditions of a person with limited ability to resist due to his age. The Defender again warns that such behavior by police officers is unacceptable, condemnable, and that each such case must be the subject of a detailed investigation.

6. As a result of the monitoring, various manifestations of actions aimed at insulting each other, by insulting each other by the participants of other rallies, by the citizens participating in other rallies, were registered.

Cases have been reported in which disputes between non-marchers and marchers were prevented from opening the road closed by rally participants to those rushing to the hospital.

The Human Rights Defender once again urges all persons to refrain from displaying intolerant behavior due to their political orientation, opinion, participation or non-participation in rallies, insulting each other, hatred and intolerant behavior in any way.

Public Relations Department of the Human Rights Defender