OMORC Tiny Fridge, 10L Mini Fridge Cooler& Warmer 10L Car Refrigerator with LED Display/Dual-Core System/ECO for Saving Energy and Super Quiet, Personal Skin Care Fridge- AC & DC for Home Car Outdoor

[Dual-core System & Eco Mode for Lower Power Cost & Lower Noise] This mini fridge features an ECO Power Saving Mode which enables it to run at lower speed with 28 dB noise(never bother sleeping), ideal for using at night. Personal fridge consumes about 1.9 degree of power for 24 hours and less than 1 degree in the Eco mode.Use it all the time and save money for you. Dual-core system cools 3 times faster than one-core systems,which is highly energy-efficie

[Precise Temperature Control for Better Cooler & Warmer] Tiny fridge features cooling and heating functions, which is suitable for beverage cooler & food warmer. With the easy-to-operate LCD digital display, touch the temperature button to cool down to -9℃/15.8℉ (in ambient temperature 25℃/77℉) or warm up to 60℃/140℉. Precise temperature control keep stuff in better condition,especially for medicine,skin care things,lunch,milk for baby and drinks, fruits, tea, breast milk, coffee, etc.

[Compact Design & 10L Large Capacity] White cuboid layout fits well for different decoration style. Round design of four corners protect baby from accidental hurt by sharpness.10 liters compact fridge measures 9.4*11.6*15.5in/ 4.5kg. 2 removable shelf to avoid the storage items crowding and crushing from each other. With convenient concealed handle, easy to carry and water sink design avoid water leakage.

[AC/DC Adapters for Multi-use] OMORC mini cooler & warmer comes included with AC and DC power adapters.Easy to go from indoor 110V (AC) to car use by plugging the appliance into the car cigarette 12V (DC) adapter.The AC wire is 5 ft long and DC wire is 5.2 ft,long enough for use in door and outdoor,such as RVs,car,camping,boats,picnicking,road trip etc.Mini-fridge is made from high grade ABS plastic for durability and sturdy

[Thermoelctric Cooling System] Thermoelectric cooling shouldn’t be confused with refrigeration.Instead of blowing Freon with a fan (refrigeration) the OMORC mini Cooler & Warmer blows air from the metal inside to the outside with the help of an electric fan. This means the mini fridge for bedroom is 100% safe and Eco-friendly. OMORC ensure every customer rest assured to by our products.If you have any question,please feel free to contact us and we offer 24 hours friendly customer service