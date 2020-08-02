OMORC Mini Fridge, 10 Liters Mini Cooler and Warmer Car Refrigerator with LED Display/Dual-Core System/ECO and Super Quiet, Personal Tiny Fridge – AC & DC (White）



Product Description

OMORC 10 L Mini Fridge Saves Your Money and Keep Fresh All the Time



Every one need a mini-fridge. Expensive whitening essence fails at high temperatures.Want to drink cool drinks on road trips.Need a warmer to keep breast milk warm or lunch in office…. OMORC mini cooler and warmer cover all your needs!

Dimensions: 24×29.5×39.5cm/ 9.45×11.61×15.55in

Net Weight: 4.5kg /10lb

Input (US): AC 120V~50/ 60Hz DC12V

Consumption power: AC cold: 60W insulation: 57W

DC cold: 49W insulation: 43W

ECO Model Noise Decibel: 28dB

Set Temperature: -9℃—60℃/ 15.8℉—140℉

Environment Temperature Range: 0~40℃/32~104℉

Capacity: 10L

Power Cord Length: AC: 1.5m/ 5in

DC: 1.6m/ 5.25in

Material (Outer Cover): ABS

10L Large Capacity

10L capacity of this mini cooler & warmer provides enough room for multi-purpose storage to cover your different needs. With ease, it allows for 6x550ml drinking bottles, or 4x750ml winebottles, or 12x 330ml coca-cola.

ECO Energy Saving Mode

This personal fridge comes with an Eco mode option. Press this button to reduce the fan speed so that it only consume less than one degree of power per day, thus avoiding much power consumption. The working noise decibel can also be reduced to 28dB in this mode to offer you a quieter environment for sleeping/working/studying.

Cool Down & Warm Up

It can achieve a difference of 34°C from the ambient temperature theoretically.Keep food fresh and prevent food spoilage and protect your family’s gut safety

1.Influenced by the external environment temperature, it may take a longer or shorter time to reach the set temperature or it may not reach the set temperature.

2.The temperature inside the cabinet is affected by the external environment temperature. The inside temperature may differ from the LCD display depending on the outside temperature.

Compact & Easy Transport

Measuring 24×29.5×39.5cm/ 9.45×11.61×15.55in and weighing 4.5kg, this compact fridge, together with a convenient handle, is small and lightweight enough to be placed without much space occupied or to be easily carried around in one hand without much fatigue caused. The white simple layout fits any home/car/office decorations and makes it a beautiful decorative piece

Dual Cooling System

Dual-core system cools 3 times faster than one-core systems,Compared with one-core cooling.

Warm Tips:

Generally, if the ambient temperature is 25℃，it will take about 2 hours to reach -3℃, 8 hours to reach -5℃ and 45 to 50mins to reach 55℃.

Precise Temperature Control

You can use this tiny fridge to storage meat,fruits,pills and so on. Adjusting temperature free,especially for things that have temperature requirements, such as insulin, expensive skin care products.

AC/DC Adapters for Multi-use

OMORC portable fridge easy to go from indoor 110V (AC) to car use by plugging the appliance into the car cigarette 12V (DC) adapter.

Wide Application & Great Pleasure

It’ s a perfect companion for your road trip, camping, picnic, beach fun, etc to share the coolness and warmth with your families and friends

Package Contents & Specifications

Package Contents:

1xOMorc 10L Compact Fridge

1x AC Power Cord

1x DC Power Cord

2x Ice Bags

1x User Manual

Thick Adiabatic Wall Hold Temperature



Round Corners Protect Baby and You



Round design of four corners protect baby from accidental hurt by sharpness.

Water Sink Design



Water sink design avoid water leakage

2 Detachable Shelves & 2 Ice Bags



Comes with 2 detachable shelves and a side shelf, you can classify your necessities for storage and store your lunch, drinks, milk, fruits, snacks, etc. Moreover, you can also remove the shelves to maximize the storage space.

2 ice bags(including) help cool down faster.

