OMORC 7.6QT Large Air Fryer w/Capacity Expansion Rack & Cake Pan, 1700W Air Fryer XXL Oven w/Digital Screen, Hot Air Fryer Cooker w/Keep Warm Function, 8-15 modes, Recipe(ME181)

Whether your air fryer is not roomy enough to hold all your prepared ingredients? Do you often need to prepare different cuisines with multiple kitchen appliances?It’s time to get OMORC air fryer to keep all those problems away!Rapid Hot Air Circulation TechnologyAdvanced air flow technology circulates the hot air around the food quickly and evenly, making food moist inside, crispy outside. No oil added can efficiently reduce 70%-85% fat intake.Heat Preservation FunctionIf you do not want to eat the frying ingredients immediately, you can activate heat preservation mode for 120min (the time is NOT adjustable) to keep them warm.Free Recipe Book IncludedDetailed recipe book is provided to help you discover multiple ways of frying, baking, grilling and roasting. Get started with these delicious, convenient air fryer recipes for your family. Notes:1. Please kindly read the user manual before using the appliance. Keep the manual for future reference.2. The appliance contains electronic elements and heating elements. Do not put it in water or wash it with water (except the fry basket and pot).3. Do not touch the inside of the appliance to avoid burns and scalding for it is rather hot when the appliance is in operation. However, the handle, LCD touch screen are safe to touch.4. Do not cover the air inlet and outlet when the appliance is in operating.5. High temperature air will flow out through the outlet when the appliance is in use. Please keep a safe distance. Do not touch the hot surfaces. Do not close to the air outlet. When pulling out the pot, be careful of the high temperature air. Specifications:Rated Voltage: 120VRated Frequency: 60HzRated Power: 1800WProduct Size: 337 x

[Your Healthy Dinner Partner] OMORC XXL Air Fryer Oven has a 7.6QT square basket, which can serve food for 2-10 people at one time. The dimension of square basket is 10*10*4.78 inch, which has larger & more usable space to put more food, even a whole chicken.

[Everyday is Healthy Fry-Day!] What do you think of when it comes to frying? Delicious but unhealthy? OMORC air fryer will redefine frying with healthy gourmet. This oilless fryer can fry your favorite food with 85% less oil while making them crispy outside and tender inside in a healthier way. And no more fuel fume smell while cooking!

[Get Diverse Dishes Just Once] The hot air fryer comes with Cake Pan & Metal Holder, allowing you cook different food in the same time with such a large capacity basket. You can also cook like using an toaster oven, which can be used for baking, grilling, roasting etc.

[One-Touch Cooking & Auto Shut-off] Operation is a breeze! OMORC Air Fryer XL are Built in digital one-touch screen menu featuring 8-15 presets-Fries, Rib, Shrimp, Cake, Chicken, Steak, Fish & Keep Warm. Just tab the preset in once rather than rotate to choose.This air fryer toaster oven will shut off automatically when you pull out to turn the food, which is safer to use.

[Keep Warm for 120 Mins] OMORC Air Fryer has Heat Preservation Function. When the cooking process is finished, you can touch the heat preservation function to keep the food warm for 120 mins with a upgraded hot air circulation technology, which can give you a flexible meal time.