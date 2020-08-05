Omolo: Kenya midfielder extends contract with Cercle Brugge

The Harambee Stars gamer will now remain for another season in Belgium after accepting pen a 1 year offer

After numerous months of unpredictability, Kenya global Johanna Omolo has actually lastly extended his stay with Cercle Brugge.

The Harambee Stars midfielder had actually diminished his contract with the Flemish club at the end of June and was yet to restore the exact same with his future staying unidentified.

However, the Belgian club has now validated on their official website they have actually extended the stay of the Kenyan star for another one year.

The declaration validated: “Johanna Omolo has signed a new contract. The 31-year-old Kenyan international signed a new one-season deal and is entering his fourth football year at Cercle.”

Omolo had actually included for Brugge for the last 3 seasons handling to include in 59 matches. Omolo who is topped 19 times for the nationwide group, Harambee Stars, included in 12 matches for the club in the 2019-20 project.

On signing the offer, Omolo stated: “This brand-new contract is a fantastic sensation. It clicked well with the coach, and it is likewise great that I can play football for a long period of time here. I hope …