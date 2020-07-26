OMMO Air Fryer Oven Combo, 17 Quarts 1800W Air Fryer Toaster Oven with 8 Presets & 40+ Recipes, Oilless Countertop Oven for Air Frying, Rotisserie, Dehydrating and Baking, Dishwasher Safe Accessories



OMMO Air Fryer Oven — Healthy Cooking, Happy Living

ALL IN ONE AIR FRYER OVEN – This multifunctional cooking machine could work as an air fryer, a rotisserie, dehydrator, pizza grill and oven toaster. With wide temperature range from 90℉ to 400℉, this air cooker allows you to air fry, bake, grill, roast, toast, dehydrate (90℉-170℉)and rotisserie. The 17 QT (inner size:11.8″L*10.2″W*9.8″H) extra-large capacity allows you to prepare family-sized meals!

POWERFUL, OIL-FREE & DELICIOUS – OMMO 1800W air fryer helps to cook food faster in the healthiest way possible by cutting over 85% of fats, while an included baking tray also acts as a drip tray to catch any excess oil. Our air fryer adopts lastest technology of cooking food by 360° rapid air circulation, which can offer you crunchy food perfect crispy on the outside, tender on the inside results every time.

EASY TO OPERATE & SAFETY – The 8 preset cooking menu make any kitchen task so easy, from frying and roasting to dehydrating and baking! It comes with over heating protection and automatic shut-off feature, which will prevent overcooking and overheating. It also has a light control which lets you see the progress of the food inside while it’s being cooked through the glass panel.

CONVENIENT ACCESSORIES & RECIPE – To expand your cooking options, our air fryer comes with extra accessories: 2 wire racks, 8 skewers, 1 rotisserie basket, 1 drip tray that catches fat and oil, 1 rotisserie shaft to jab into the chicken or roast and 1 removal tool. It also comes with recipe book, which includes 40+ recipes to explore all that your new kitchen gadget has to offer.

SAFE MATERIAL, 12-MONTH WARRANTY – ETL-listed for long lasting durability and safety, with food grade material that averts unwanted aftertastes. Includes is a 12-month purchase and free lifetime support from OMMO, so you can purchase worry-free – we’ve got your back!