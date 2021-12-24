Omicron fears are 'rightly' placed but strength of U.S. economy ‘cannot be denied’: Strategist
Omicron fears are 'rightly' placed but strength of U.S. economy ‘cannot be denied’: Strategist

TCW Group Senior Portfolio Manager Diane Jaffee joins Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre and Karina Mitchell to discuss the outlook for markets, energy prices, earnings growth, inflation, and the impact of the Omicron virus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR