OMG Network (OMG) price surges by over 77%

OMG Network had a hard time to reach and breach a resistance level at $2 in early 2020.

While it did handle to do so after the March price crash, it was stuck for months listed below this resistance.

Around August 13th, OMG surged up, and the rise is still on-going today.

OMG Network (OMG) has actually been the very best entertainer of the previous 24 hr, based upon its price development. The coin has actually seen an enormous rise that enabled it to go up to the 24th area on the list of biggest cryptos. Not just that, however its market cap is approaching $1 billion, while its trading volume has actually currently gone beyond $4 billion by an extra $200 million.

OMG Network in 2020

OMG did not see the best efficiency in early 2020, specifically not compared to the existing 77% price rise. However, prior to this significant modification, the coin’s efficiency was more than good.



Are you trying to find fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis?



Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.





OMG Network began the year with a price of $0.60, and as weeks went by, it began going up till it struck its peak at $1.36 on February 14th. This was a price boost of over 100%, which was rather proficient at the time.





Of course, after striking this peak, OMG saw a price correction, along with the remainder of the market. Then, the March market crash took it down even further, leading to a brand-new low of $0.418.

OMG healing and a brand-new rise

Following the price crash, OMG began seeing sluggish however constant healing. It quickly revealed that it can be an outstanding financial investment chance, and as it began rising around mid-May, numerous hurried to purchase OMG Network’s tokens.

The rise was fairly unexpected and brief, however it did a lot for the coin, enabling it to climb up from $0.74 to almost $2 in a matter of just a couple of weeks.

After that, it dropped to an assistance at $1.5. The coin made several efforts at development, in between mid-May and early August, however for the most time, it stayed stuck in between $1.5 and $2.





Then, on August 13th, the coin began seeing a rise that kept leading it up, and it advanced a growing number of. It briefly reached $8 prior to falling to $6, from where it kept advancing even more up. The development continues still, with the coin being up by 241% in a week, and its existing price being at $6.59.

Conclusion

OMG price was rather good in 2020, however it can barely be compared to growth the coin has actually seen in the recently, which took it from $2 to $6.59.