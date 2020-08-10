Omeros reports full recovery from severe COVID-19 in six-patient study By Reuters

(Reuters) – Omeros (NASDAQ:-RRB- Corp on Monday reported favorable outcomes from a six-patient study of its investigational treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome brought on by COVID-19
The business stated all the 6 clients, who required mechanical ventilation prior to treatment, recuperated and were released from health center.
A manuscript detailing the outcomes of the study has actually been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Immunobiology, Omeros stated.
Shares of the business skyrocketed 44% to $2025 in premarket trading.
