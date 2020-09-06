OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, Intel Core i7-10750H, 8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 15.6″ Full HD, Windows 10 Home, RGB Keyboard (15-dc2010nr, 2020 Model)



Price: $1,049.00

(as of Sep 06,2020 21:45:04 UTC – Details)



Play to progress with an OMEN Laptop that supports your skill level and your favorite games. Show up in the world and in the game with hyper-realistic NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics and prioritize your passion with OMEN Command Center control.

You’ve got places to go, plays to make, and power to proclaim. With the OMEN by HP 15 Laptop, you can play at your best from anywhere – without sacrificing performance. Keep moving and improving your skills on a compact, portable rig designed to deliver desktop-class graphics performance, total immersion, and easy upgradability.

– With NVIDIA® graphics, a high-performance Intel® Core™ processor, and an enhanced thermal solution – you’ve got the power to hone your skills anywhere.

– Get lost in an immersive narrow bezel display with breathtaking resolution. A zoned backlit keyboard with 26-key rollover is strategically designed to accelerate your gaming reflexes.

– The OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop is geared for easy upgrades and maintenance with single panel access to HDD, SSD, and RAM. Plus, take advantage of a generous port selection for your favorite accessories and external displays.

– By producing authentic, spatially accurate 3D sound through any headphones or earbuds, this technology gives games, movies, and music a level of depth and immersion for the best entertainment experience possible.

– Quickly access your PC’s internals with the large, single panel on the bottom of the laptop. Held on by only a few screws, it’s easily removable for upgrading or maintenance.

– Get all the benefits of the robust DisplayPort on your most portable devices. Transmit audio and up to 4K video in stunning quality.

– Now you can easily play PC games on your big screen TV with OMEN Game Stream—a free remote gaming service that lets you stream from your OMEN PC to other Windows 10 PCs.

REALISTIC GRAPHICS FOR LAPTOP GAMING: NVIDIA(R) GeForce(R) GTX 1650 Ti (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated). Get all the power you need for a fast, smooth, power-efficient gaming experience. VR and Mixed Reality ready. 15.6-inch diagonal Full HD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit display (1920 x 1080) with 60 Hz refresh rate; 80% screen to body ratio

SUPER-FAST PROCESSOR: 10th Generation Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-10750H, 6-Core, 2.6 GHz base frequency, up to 5 GHz with Intel(R) Turbo Boost Technology

HIGHER BANDWIDTH MEMORY, FAST SSD & SINGLE ACCESS PANEL: 8 GB DDR4-2933 MHz SDRAM (2×4 GH, 2 accessible memory slots) & 512 GB PCIe(R) NVMe(TM) M.2 SSD (1 accessible M.2 slot). Easy access to your gaming laptop internals make upgrades and maintenance simple

GAMING CONNECTIVITY: SuperSpeed USB Type-C(R) 5Gbps signaling rate (DisplayPort(TM) 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, RJ-45, Headphone/microphone combo (DTS Headphone:X enabled), Microphone, AC smart pin, Mini DisplayPort(TM). Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth(R) 5.0 combo, all your connections are solid and up to 3x faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5

RGB KEYBOARD: Full-size, island-style, 4-zone RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard, numeric keypad, and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology. WASD keys are outlined to highlight key gaming controls

OPERATING SYSTEM & WARRANTY: Windows 10 Home and 1-year limited hardware warranty with 24-hour, 7 days a week web support when shipped from and sold by Amazon.com

LONG BATTERY LIFE: Up to 13 hours (mixed usage), up to 10 hours and 30 minutes (video playback), up to 7 hours and 30 minutes (wireless streaming); 4-cell, 7-Wh Li-ion polymer battery