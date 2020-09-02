Omdia: iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone of H1 2020

It’s been a terrific very first 6 months of 2020 for Apple, in spite of the disturbances triggered by the pandemic. And the most significant winner according to experts from Omdia was the iPhone 11, which moved the massive 37.7 million systems in the very first halfof 2020 That’s over 10 million more than its iPhone XR handled in 2015.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 was an extremely far-off 2nd finest, moving some 26.3 million systems less thanthe iPhone Unlike in 2015 when Samsung was making 4 of the leading 10 finest selling phones in the very first half, this time the Koreans had a single entry in the chart.

It was all Apple and Xiaomi, the latter scoring a 3rd, 4th, 8 and ninth location with its affordable Redmi phones.

Apple, on the other hand, has actually delivered 8.7 million iPhone SE (2020) systems in between April and June and still handled to deliver 8 million iPhone XR’s. More remarkably, offer the attempting times, the iPhone 11 has actually offered 10.8 million more systems than the iPhone XR did a year back. Researchers indicate the updated video camera system and the somewhat lower beginning rate of the iPhone 11 (in choose markets), compared to the XR.

Apple’s more-expensive iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max still made the list of best-selling mobile phones in the very first half of 2020, shipping 6.7 million and 7.7 million systems respectively.

