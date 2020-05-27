Omdia: iPhone 11 most sold phone in Q1 2020 with 19M units

According to the Omdia Research‘s Smartphone Model Market Tracker software, the iPhone 11 was one of the best promoting smartphone in the January – March interval. Unsurprisingly, Apple managed to proceed its stable gross sales quantity from 2019 and transfer an estimated 19.5 million units of its most inexpensive new phone.









According to the brand new report the iPhone 11 is already forward of final yrs finest promoting iPhone XR. Its all fairly spectacular gross sales figures given the worldwide pandemic and slowdown in international shipments.

Coming in at a distant second is Samsungs Galaxy A51 which sold about 6.eight million units.The Redmi Note eight spherical out the highest three podium with 6.6 million shipments for the interval. As an entire Samsung and Apple had the four of the 10 finest promoting telephones every, with Xiaomi taking the ultimate two spots.