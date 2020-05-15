Ombudsman’s office publishes extraordinary report on Azerbaijani shelling of Berkaber border village – Panorama

The Office of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender has printed an extraordinary report on the current shelling of Armenian Berkaber village by Azerbaijani forces. The report reminds that Berkaber village of Tavush area got here below fireplace from the Azerbaijani fight bases on May 13.

It is famous that the representatives of the Ombudsman’s Office carried out a web site visited and carried out reality-discovering actions on the scene. The report documented that the shelling focused a civilian settlement within the territory of the Republic of Armenia and that the Azerbaijani forces fired from massive-caliber weapons consequently of which residential homes had been broken.

The report said that the shelling that got here amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the widespread efforts aimed toward stopping the unfold of the virus, was meant to hazard the life of and well being of the villagers and harm their property.