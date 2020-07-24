Ombudsman calls attention to Azerbaijanis’ hateful attacks on Armenians – Panorama

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan will today send main letters to global companies relating to the cases of hateful attacks on Armenians by groups of Azerbaijani in various nations. Below is a statement provided by the ombudsman on Friday.

“Azerbaijani attacks on Armenians on the basis of ethnic culture are happening in a variety of nations nowadays.

This is evidenced by the products (videos, notes, and so on) that the Human Rights Defender’s Office is getting through informs, in addition to by keeping track of public posts.

The tracking reveals that attacks on Armenians are inspired by Armenophobia based on ethnic culture and accompanied by hateful and embarrassing chants. The attacks are intriguing in nature, happening by groups on unprotected civilians, taking them by surprise.

I call the attention of global neighborhood to these occasions. This should be avoided right away in order to avoid more stress or unsafe advancements. I will send out main letters to global companies today.

I prompt to be alert and not to yield to justifications. Any prohibited action, consisting of versus susceptible individuals, can not be enabled. It is required to eliminate any occasion contributing to the unsafe advancements and stress.”