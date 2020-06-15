Omar Says Communities Will Still Be Safe If Police Department Is Eliminated

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) believes that despite the city council in Minneapolis dismantles law enforcement department, town will remain safe.

Omar made the statement all through an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN.

“No one is saying that the community is not going to be kept safe. No one is saying crimes will not be investigated,” claimed Omar. “No one is saying that we are not going to have proper response when community members are in danger.”

“What we are saying is the current infrastructure that exists as policing in our city should not exist anymore and we can’t go about creating a different process with the same infrastructure in place,” she added.

Despite a declaration that communities would remain ‘safe’ without police, Omar declined to provide specifics on how that level of safety could be attained.

Tapper, naturally, didn’t press her on that detail.

Rep. @IlhanMN on “who investigates crimes” if the police department is “dismantled”: “We have a department that’s led by a chief who’s suited for racism …. You can’t really reform a department that is rotten to the root.” pic.twitter.com/OD3uZtfG8L — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2020

RELATED: Ilhan Omar: Police Department a Cancer That Needs to Be Cut Out, Says ‘We Don’t Want Your Damn Reforms’

Rotten to the Root

In some projection, Omar also accused the Minneapolis Police Department of being “rotten to the root.”

“A new way forward can’t be put in place if we have a department that is having a crisis of credibility, if we have a department that’s led by a chief who’s suited for racism, if we have a department that hasn’t solved half of the homicides,” she stated.

“And so, you can’t really form a department that is rotten to the root.”

It should be noted that law enforcement chief she actually is calling “suited for racism” is himself black, and rose through the ranks after suing the department for discrimination.

But yea, he’s perfectly pleased with racism now … or something.

When this whole thing fails, take note that Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also supports the dismantling of the Minneapolis Police Department. pic.twitter.com/cW3O745oq5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2020

RELATED: Bongino Slams Celebrities Bailing Out Rioters – You’re Human Filth

Says Police Are a Cancer

Earlier this month, Minneapolis’ City Council members announced a veto-proof majority intended to abolish the department. On Friday, the council passed an answer to start that process, though they, like Omar, gave no information on how to move ahead.

The congresswoman supported the decision to dismantle the department, inciting a crowd of protesters a week ago by labeling law enforcement a “cancer” on society.

“So today we are saying we don’t want your damn reforms, we don’t want the slow dying of our communities to continue,” Omar seethed. “What we want you to do is to cut the cancer so that it does not continue to spread throughout our bodies.”

What happens if the cancer of lawlessness enters the community? It looks like Minneapolis is going to discover soon enough.