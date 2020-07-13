Omar Doesn’t Care About Her Congressional Oath

Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is a success for her family (they own Minneapolis). She is an outsider who got elected.

She may also be a leader in the demise of the USA and our Constitution.

Omar is a monument to the paralyzed and passive GOP. That she’s got not been censored or charged with violating any immigration or campaign finance laws lets you know how weak and powerless they are.

OMAR IS CARRYING ON THE DEMS SAD AGENDA

The problem with the Left is they consider big changes and assume the little stuff will always be there. Yes, overthrow the government and I will be in control. But, it will take thousands of people working together to help keep your sewer working. Thousands more to deliver water to your house and tens of thousands to keep the power on. Millions come together to grow crops and fill the stores etc.

MORE NEWS: Five Guys Employees Refuse To Serve Alabama Cops – End Up Getting Fired

We have seen feckless politicians like Omar just take power across the world, it always ends up with millions dead because they can’t think beyond their utopian dreams.

OMAR DOESN’T BELIEVE IN CONGRESSIONAL OATH

I believe Omar has broken her Oath of Office for a U.S. Congressman. That means she must step down from her office. Will the Supreme Court follow through on their duties? Or will they also break their Oath of Office?

“I, (Ilhan Omar), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

She also took an oath of allegiance when she became a US citizen. What’s the problem with Minnesota?

Just because Omar was elected to Congress doesn’t mean she isn’t a traitor. Her attitude towards America, Americans, and American interests are more aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood than our Constitution.

Her tenure in Congress is imperiled because her Congressional district in Minneapolis will be redrawn when Minnesota loses a Congressional seat as a result of the 2020 census.

MORE NEWS: Ricky Gervais Doubles Down On Cancel Culture Attack – ‘People Will Call You Hitler If You’re Mildly Conservative On Twitter’

OMAR ISN’T ABOUT SALVAGING OUR COUNTRY’S BLUEPRINT

Our Founders, inside their wisdom, realized that democracies were yet another form of tyranny over the individual. It will not matter whether one man, one band of men, or even a majority of men enslave you — you might be still a slave.

We were founded as a constitutionally protected, democratically elected, representative government with checks and balances to curb the ambitions of the that would lord over us — may it be for personal gain or our “own good.”

That may be the Republic they bequeathed us — if we can keep it.

There is just a reason for the Bill of Rights and a slow and tedious process to amend the Constitution. It was to help keep temporary politicians from usurping our functioning Republic and factious mobs from destroying our system of justice.

We really are a nation of political will and will have been. Do we still have the will to save lots of our Republic — I wonder!

IT’S NEARLY LIKE OMAR DOESN’T EVEN CARE

Omar is like so many members of congress: they use their oaths of office as the magic words to achieve entrance to the Political Gangsters’ Paradise, Washington D.C. This type of bait and switch by our politicians has been going on for decades, maybe over a hundred years, but the electorate lines up every election cycle and votes them in over and over.

So, the good citizens of america like their politicians corrupt and unaccountable. That explains the state of the union.

MORE NEWS: Activists Fuming After ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Is Painted Over To Say ‘All Lives Matter’

As we are able to see with Omar, the oath that she took means practically nothing to her and should be looked at null and void.

She allegedly paid her adulterer husband $900,000 in the last 2 yrs and nothing will happen. She allegedly married and divorced her own brother and still, she’s free to badmouth this country and to necessitate its destruction. Nice job Minnesota voters – you built this.

Remove her from the office she currently holds. She needs more time to answer on her crimes, anyway.

WAYNE’S RECOMMENDATIONS