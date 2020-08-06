Omaha woman’s graduation party postponed after contractor leaves mess

OMAHA,Neb (WOWT) – A high school graduation party needed to be postponed however not since of coronavirus. A contractor not just didn’t complete a patio area task on time, however he left a huge mess.

When she has a graduation party Kenzie Spigner wishes to feel on the top however not by doing this.

Kenzie stated, “really I want to tell people not to go to the kitchen table and look out here and see this mess, it looks hideous.”

Her mom Monica paid Xtreme Remodeling and Construction $5,000 June 21 st and she states contractor Bobby Pullum texted a two-week conclusion pledge for a brand-new outdoor patio with water function.

Monica stated, “Supposed to be a floating patio.”

The due date missed out on triggering a graduation party post ponement.

“I just started crying and told her I’m so sorry I was trying to have a party for you but this contractor has taken my money, is not returning my phone calls and I have no confidence our yard is going to be in position,” stated Monica.

Contractor Pullum didn’t return my messages however Monica got a text from his number stating in part, “I issued you a refund check today minus the cost of a door and smaller items. I don’t want to hold up your project any further, my apologies.”

Monica stated, “So I’m going to need to pay someone to clean this up and attempting to find out the number of lots of …