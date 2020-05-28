Omaha teenager survives bullying to win scholarship

Fifteen Nebraska highschool seniors have been awarded the Salvation Army’s DJ’s Hero scholarships.The $10,000 award is known as in honor of DJ Sokol, who died when he was 18-years previous after a brave battle with most cancers.Om Kamy has been awarded a kind of scholarships due to his resiliency overcoming odds and serving to households that moved into the Omaha space.Om began his life in a Nepalese refugee camp.“We had a house made out of bamboo and cow dung, like the floors you know,” described Om.His household fled to Nepal and his dad and mom had been pressured to depart their dwelling nation of Bhutan.“The King of Bhutan did not like Dad, so they kicked him out.,” Om advised KETV Newswatch 7.Eventually, the International Organization for Migration, affiliated with the United Nations, discovered the Kamy’s a house greater than 76-hundred miles away in Omaha, Nebraska.For Om, it was not a case of discovering his dwelling candy dwelling.“I didn’t know I was going to get bullied for being different,” Om defined.He was from a special tradition and spoke a special language.“It was hard, I’m not going to lie. I cried a lot of times,” mentioned Om, “I got bullied and stuff, but I had a family to come back to and great teachers and counselors.”Those academics and counselors helped Om change into a counselor of kinds.He and a few friends helped begin a Bhutanese help group, serving to households navigate their new tradition.But at one level the Kamy household had to navigate one other tough stretch, when Om’s mom was identified with most cancers.“So, I was in the hospital with my books and everything learning and then my father would come in the morning and then I would go to school.”Om mentioned what he discovered within the hospital helped him select his profession path.He noticed therapists serving to his mom get her mobility again.“That just inspired me to go into physical therapy, so that’s why I’m going to UN-O to study pre-physical therapy,” mentioned Om.He appears to be like up to his older brothers and needs to make his dad and mom proud.But he additionally needs to make lives higher, simply as he has discovered to make his.“From what I’ve experienced from my refugee camp and everything, I think we should value all the things we have,” mentioned Om, “If you put in the work you will be rewarded in America. I truly feel this is the land of opportunity.”A video exhibiting the 15-scholarship winners is on KETV.com

Fifteen Nebraska highschool seniors have been awarded the Salvation Army’s DJ’s Hero scholarships. The $10,000 award is known as in honor of DJ Sokol, who died when he was 18-years previous after a brave battle with most cancers. Om Kamy has been awarded a kind of scholarships due to his resiliency overcoming odds and serving to households that moved into the Omaha space. Om began his life in a Nepalese refugee camp. “We had a house made out of bamboo and cow dung, like the floors you know,” described Om. His household fled to Nepal and his dad and mom had been pressured to depart their dwelling nation of Bhutan. “The King of Bhutan did not like Dad, so they kicked him out.,” Om advised KETV Newswatch 7. Eventually, the International Organization for Migration, affiliated with the United Nations, discovered the Kamy’s a house greater than 76-hundred miles away in Omaha, Nebraska. For Om, it was not a case of discovering his dwelling candy dwelling. “I didn’t know I was going to get bullied for being different,” Om defined. He was from a special tradition and spoke a special language. “It was hard, I’m not going to lie. I cried a lot of times,” mentioned Om, “I got bullied and stuff, but I had a family to come back to and great teachers and counselors.” Those academics and counselors helped Om change into a counselor of kinds. He and a few friends helped begin a Bhutanese help group, serving to households navigate their new tradition. But at one level the Kamy household had to navigate one other tough stretch, when Om’s mom was identified with most cancers. “So, I was in the hospital with my books and everything learning and then my father would come in the morning and then I would go to school.” Om mentioned what he discovered within the hospital helped him select his profession path. He noticed therapists serving to his mom get her mobility again. “That just inspired me to go into physical therapy, so that’s why I’m going to UN-O to study pre-physical therapy,” mentioned Om. He appears to be like up to his older brothers and needs to make his dad and mom proud. But he additionally needs to make lives higher, simply as he has discovered to make his. “From what I’ve experienced from my refugee camp and everything, I think we should value all the things we have,” mentioned Om, “If you put in the work you will be rewarded in America. I truly feel this is the land of opportunity.” A video exhibiting the 15-scholarship winners is on KETV.com

Source link