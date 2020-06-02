Omaha pastors walk out on meeting with Gov. Ricketts after offensive comment

Offended by a commented made by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a gaggle of Omaha pastors walked out on a meeting Monday evening they and north Omaha leaders have been having with the governor on the heels of the protests held within the metropolis over the previous few days.

Following the walkout, one of many pastors posted on the Facebook page for St. Mark Baptist Church to elucidate why he walked out of the meeting.

According to the pastor’s assertion: “Pete Ricketts mentioned, ‘The drawback I’ve with you folks.’ Did you hear what I simply mentioned? ‘The drawback I’ve with you folks.’ Ladies and gents, I walked out of the Police Chief’s workplace. I walked out on Gov. Pete Ricketts as he mentioned — he referred to as us ‘you folks.’ ”

In response, Ricketts launched the next assertion: “I selected my phrases poorly and apologized when it grew to become obvious that I had induced offense.”

On Tuesday, Preston Love Jr. of Black Votes Matter, who was additionally on the meeting, talked with 6 News and mentioned though he did not hear the precise comment, he did stress that after the comment was made, a couple of third of the folks on the meeting — those that had heard the comment — left.

The governor apologized instantly, Love mentioned.

Love additionally mentioned Tuesday that for the final two months, he and others have been working with the governor on varied points. Love mentioned he believes the governor meant to say “you guys” however what got here out was “you people.”