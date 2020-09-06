Omaha man says he was cited for accident he didn’t cause

OMAHA,Neb (WOWT) – An Omaha man says authorities informed him he was at fault for an accident last month.

On Aug 16, Tevi Lawson stated he was driving north on 72nd Street.

“I entered the left lane to turn left onto Blondo — to go westbound onto Blondo. When all of a sudden a truck came from behind and struck my vehicle,” Lawson stated.

Video from a close-by company caught the crash.

“I’m glad I’m still standing. It was a heavy shock on my body,” he stated.

Lawson stated he needed to discover the video on his own– since while being dealt with at the health center for whiplash, he found out Omaha authorities were informed a various story.

“Two officers joined me and handed me an already written citation without even taking my statement,” he stated.

He says officers informed him they talked with a trustworthy witness.

“A credible witness that was not even on the scene when the police arrived,” Lawson stated.

According to the authorities report, the motorist of the truck stated the accident occurred so quick he does not remember what lane Lawson was in when their automobiles clashed.

Officers likewise talked with a female after the accident by phone. She stated she was right behind Lawson when he suddenly altered lanes to get in front of the truck.

“That’s when the truck going northbound on 72nd Street struck me from behind since he …