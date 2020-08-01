Omaha man discovers mystery mail check is real

OMAHA,Neb (WOWT) – 6 News has actually been alerting you about a boost in rip-offs throughout the pandemic. Numerous victims have actually reported being deceived by official-looking mail and lost cash. So, when a Bellevue man got a suspicious check including a federal government company he called.

An unforeseen settlement check can be found in the mail, however Chuck Meader isn’t prepared to cash it and purchase his household supper.

“It’s got a bad taste to it in my mouth right now,” stated Meader.

A refund of a little bit more than $100 arising from a federal trade commission action versus Office Depot and a provider.

“I’ve been in the store, but I have never spent any money as far as I remember,” stated Meader.

6 News called the Federal Trade Commission which validated that the FTC is sending out more than $34 million in refunds to Office Depot consumers.

That suggests it’s a genuine check.

The FTC declares Office Depot and a software application provider offered incorrect infection scans to encourage consumers into purchasing repair work services. More than a half-million refund checks are being sent by mail with the typical $63 Chuck got more.

Chuck still can’t keep in mind purchasing computer system services at Office Depot however this time he’ll take official-looking mail at stated value and deposit the check.

The refund checks feature a specification that they should be cashed within sixty days. But simply to make certain fraudsters do not attempt to capitalize, the FTC will not need anybody to supply account details or pay cash.

