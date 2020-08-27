Omaha homeowners’ historic house came with modern problem

OMAHA,Neb (WOWT) – New owners are putting money and time into bring back part of Omaha’s history.

But there might be unanticipated expenses they declare is the city’s obligation.

It occurred at Florence Boulevard and Browne Street, a house along what some historians have actually called Omaha’s most lovely mile.

“It was built in 1890 so it’s about 130 years old,” Jennifer Ellis stated.

Since purchasing the house 3 weeks back, Ellis and her spouse have actually worked to make it more than habitable.

“This is not only my home but it’s a part of Omaha history,” she stated.

But behind the historic residential or commercial property, Jennifer found a modern pattern– about 20 unlawfully discarded tires.

“I’m sure I have to take care of the foliage but to remove this, this should not be on me. This should be on the city,” she stated.

She states that since what appears like a street isn’t and Eddie Alvoid lives throughout the street from his brand-new next-door neighbor.

“This is 21st street so I guess it’s a common dumping area people come through here late at night doing this and I wish they would stop that,” Alvoid stated.

But surrounding homeowner are accountable and a public works email to Jennifer informs her, sadly, you will require to deal with these tires recommending she carries them to a personal recycler who charges $5 per tire.

