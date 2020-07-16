Olympus Tough TG-6 Waterproof Camera, Red



You live for the outdoors. Hiking steep mountain trails. Backpacking through a desert Canyon. Skiing in the wilderness. The tough tg-6 is ready for adventure. It’s built to endure all the extreme environments you love exploring. You can drop it. Step on it. Go deep underwater or out into a freezing blizzard. It just keeps on shooting awesome stills and video. Packed with pro features, you’ll nail difficult shots — even in low light. Shoot intricately detailed macro photos and unique shots underwater with vivid color. The lightweight, compact tough tg-6. Engineered to survive the world’s toughest places.

Waterproof (50 feet /15 meter), dust proof, shockproof (7 feet / 2.1 meter), crush proof (100kgf), freeze proof (14 degree Fahrenheit / -10 degree Celsius ), anti fog

High resolution F2.0 lens, maximum 8x zoom, true pic VIII, back illuminated CMOS image sensor

Variable macro system comprised of 4 macro shooting modes, magnified shooting up to 1 centimeter from the end of the lens

5 underwater shooting modes including underwater microscope, 3 underwater white balance modes

4K movie and full HD 120 fps high speed movies can be recorded. Battery life – Approx. 340 Images (using Toshiba SDHC UHS-I Card Exceria with IS ON, based on CIPA test standards). Approx. 50 minutes (under standard JEITA testing). Approx. 110 minutes (when zoom and other operational functions are not used). When repeatedly recording at the maximum time of 29 minutes