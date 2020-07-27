Olympics: Qatar interested in hosting Games, possibly in 2032 | Olympics News





Qatar wishes to host the Olympics along with the World Cup

Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, revealed on Monday it would likewise like to stage the Olympics, possibly in 2032.

The Gulf Arab state’s Olympic committee stated it sent a demand to the International Olympic Committee to sign up with the stage of “continuous dialogue” about hosting a future Games.

Qatar is significantly eager to host significant sporting occasions and staged the World Athletics Championships in 2019.

“It is this proven track-record and wealth of experience, along with our desire to use sport to promote peace and cultural exchange, that will form the basis of our discussions with the Commission,” Qatar Olympic Committee president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani stated in a declaration.

The still to be built Lusail Stadium in Doha will host the 2022 World Cup last

The Olympics have actually never ever been hosted in the Middle East, and Qatar will be the very first country in the area to host football’s most significant masterpiece.

It has actually invested billions of dollars in getting ready for the 2022 FIFA WorldCup However, human rights groups have actually criticised the treatment of migrant employees.

The Qatari federal government has stated it does not endure unethical treatment of employees.

The IOC might not right away be grabbed remark.