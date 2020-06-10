Olympics: IOC to maintain ban on protests | Olympics News





The IOC has stated that it’s going to not “speculate on hypothetical cases”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that athletes are nonetheless banned from protesting, after a number of sports activities moved to enable protests within the wake of George Floyd’s demise.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.

Athletes who breach the rule are topic to self-discipline on a case-by-case foundation and the IOC issued pointers in January clarifying that banned protests embody taking a knee and different gestures.

1:31 Jadon Sancho despatched a robust anti-racism message by calling for ‘justice’ for George Floyd after scoring a hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund Jadon Sancho despatched a robust anti-racism message by calling for ‘justice’ for George Floyd after scoring a hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund

The IOC has stated: “The pointers drawn up by the athletes stay in place however we won’t speculate on hypothetical circumstances 13 months earlier than the Olympic Games.

“Any issues in the future would be as ever dealt with on a case by case basis.”

Floyd’s demise has sparked worldwide protests towards racial injustice, with a number of footballers within the Bundesliga delivering their very own messages of assist throughout video games. FIFA has since requested competitors organisers to use “common sense” concerning protests over Floyd’s demise.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who was extensively criticized for the league’s dealing with of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests in 2016, stated on Friday the NFL had made errors in not listening to gamers and inspired them to converse out and “peacefully protest”.