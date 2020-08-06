Olympic speed skating silver medalist makes major league debut

One of those transactions included selecting the contract of infielder Eddy Alvarez, a Miami native and an Olympic short track speed skater.

Alvarez, 30, made his major league debut on Wednesday, in the first game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, playing second base. He’s still searching for his first big league hit, going 0-for-3, but his team did get the win, 1-0.

In 2014, Alvarez became the first Cuban-American male speed skater to make a US Olympic team. He was a silver medalist in the men’s 5000-meter short-track relay at the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi. Alvarez, who played at Salt Lake Community College in Utah, spent six seasons in the minor leagues. He played 66 games for Triple-A New Orleans in 2019, his first year with the Marlins organization.

On Wednesday, Marlins manager Don Mattingly was asked about Alvarez ahead of his major league debut.