Olympic rings temporarily removed from Tokyo Bay By Reuters





By Jack Tarrant

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Olympic rings monolith set up in Tokyo Bay for the 2020 Summer Games was temporarily removed for upkeep on Thursday and will return in December when Japan heads into the last stretch of preparations for the resheduled occasion.

The Olympics were pressed back by a year in March due to the unique coronavirus break out. Thursday would have been Day 14 of the Games.

The monolith, which was set up 7 months earlier and stands 15.3 m high and 32.6 m large, will be cleaned up and go through a security assessment prior to being re-installed.

“Since it will be not on display for four months, it is kind of sad,” Atsushi Yanashimizu, Planning Director at Tokyo Metropolitan Government, informed Reuters on Thursday.

“But I think about in a favorable manner in which we will make certain it will be tidy and safely preserved when it returns in 4 months.”

When the rings are re-installed in December organisers will intend to have a much better concept regarding whether the Games can go on in Tokyo next year amidst continuing issues about COVID-19

Organisers have actually stated succesfully hosting the Games can be a favorable sign for the world as it handles the pandemic.

“By providing the Games effectively in Tokyo we highly hope that we can produce a.