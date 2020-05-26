Olympic gold medalist Lilly King training for 2021 Games in Indiana pond

TOKYO OLYMPICS FOLLOWED UP BY three MEGA-EVENTS — ALL IN CHINA

“Definitely never thought I would be swimming open water, coming out and training in the pond,” King advised the Indianapolis Star. “But it’s kind of been a nice little change here.”

King stated not having the pressures of the Olympics or a world championship is “kind of nice.”

GONE FISHING? THROWER’S OLYMPIC DREAMS CAPSIZED BY SILLY FIB

“I’m going to be honest. It’s been kind of nice. Haven’t exactly had a break since I’ve been 8 years old. So it’s kind of nice to just kind of step back for a little bit and just swim for the sake of swimming and not necessarily for the sake of performing in a meet,” she advised the newspaper.

King has been training with gold medalist Cody Miller and Zane Grothe, who gained a bronze medal on the 2017 World Championships.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 23-year-old made her first look in the Rio Olympics in 2016. She gained gold medals in the 100-meter breaststroke and the 4×100-meter medley.

At final 12 months’s world championships in Gwangju, she took dwelling three gold medals and a silver medal.