Olympians consider group legal case against British Gymnastics | News News







Four Olympians have joined discussions about a potential group legal case against British Gymnastics following allegations of physical and emotional abuse.

Twenty people have come forward in the last week and the number joining the group is rising day by day.

The legal action could be the most damaging blow yet to British Gymnastics, one of the jewels in the crown of British Olympic sport, which has faced an avalanche of abuse claims in recent months.

An investigation is underway by British Gymnastics as more and more athletes come forward to share their experiences.

One member of the group taking legal action is Claire Heafford, who alleges she was a victim of abuse and coercive control within gymnastics in the early 1990s.

Last month, British Gymnastics chief executive Jane Allen has admitted she was “appalled and ashamed” that the sport had “fallen short” in protecting those under its care in the midst of an abuse scandal, while head national coach Amanda Reddin temporarily stepped aside…