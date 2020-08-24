Olympian Nastia Liukin Hits Back At Instagram Hater After Being Told To ‘Start Dressing’ Her Age!

Nastia Liukin has no time at all for haters!

The Olympian might be retired from gymnastics, however has no issue rocking a leotard, informing one critic simply that after being blasted for not “dressing” like a “30 year old [sic].” The gold medal winner clapped back at the age-shamer on Monday by publishing an unique selfie (inset, above) where she was rocking a stunning purple and gold leotard.

Related: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Has NO TIME AT ALL For Twitter Threats!

Liukin composed (listed below) on Instagram:

“to the woman in my DMs who said i should start dressing more like a 30 year old [sic]. 1. what does that even mean? 2. who said 30 year olds can’t wear leotards”

LOLz!!

The gymnast-turned- OZONE leotards partner concluded:

“(maybe they shouldn’t, but this cute @ozoneleos number just dropped in my new collection today, on 8.24 and I’m obsessed with it) ???????? shop my #NastiaxOzone collection, link in bio!”

Ch- ch-check it out!

Understandably, Nastia got a frustrating quantity of appreciation for her sophisticated action on IG. Take a try to find yourself (listed below):