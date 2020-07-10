An Olympian has been charged with running down a 66-year-old man on an early-morning walk to his 102-year-old mother’s house before leaving the victim to die.

Matthias Ungemach once went stroke-for-stroke contrary to the legendary Australian ‘Oarsome Foursome’ crew, but on Thursday he faced Manly Local Court within the fatal incident earlier in the year.

Ungemach, 52, was arrested at his Curl Curl home on Thursday morning after a nearly five-month investigation by NSW Police.

Matthias Ungemach (pictured) faced Manly Local Court on Thursday charged with the hit-and-run death of Antonio ‘Tony’ Plati, 66 on February 22

Antonio ‘Tony’ Plati, 66, died after that he was struck while on an early morning walk at Freshwater on February 22.

The 66-year-old was found conscious in the middle of Oliver Street with serious head injuries and taken up to Royal North Shore Hospital, where that he later died.

In March, a funeral occured for Mr Plati where he was described as a devoted family man who acted as a full-time carer for his 102-year-old mother Maria and lived with her at their house in Waratah St.

His mother was among more than 700 mourners at St Kevins Catholic Church who heard of his kind and giving nature, in line with the Daily Telegraph.

Police launched a public appeal for information after his death and formed Strike Force Clarefield to research the incident.

It will be so-called Ungemach didn’t stop after his car struck Mr Plati.

He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and negligent driving occasioning death.

Police earlier in 2010 raided Mosman Rowing Club, where Ungemach works since the director of rowing, and seized a VW Amarok Ute and boat trailer.

Ungemach was granted conditional bail and will can be found in court again on September 2.

Ungemach was a two-time world champion with the German team during the 1990s.

He was a part of the German men’s coxed four team which won the 1991 world title in Vienna, Austria with a world record time of 5:58.96 – a mark which still stands.

Ungemach, 52, was arrested at his Curl Curl home on Thursday morning after a nearly five-month investigation (pictured)

He is also a two-time Olympian and was a member of the German team which finished fourth in the men’s coxless fours final in 1992 in Spain.

The event was won by the Australian team of Andrew Cooper, Nick Green, Mike McKay and James Tomkins – commonly known as the ‘Oarsome Foursome’.

Ungemach serves as a coach at Mosman Rowing Club along side his wife and fellow Olympian Judith Ungemach.

He has light emitting diode the Under-21 Australian Men’s Sweep program and led several aspiring athletes to the Junior World Championships in Germany.