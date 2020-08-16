Olunga: Kenya striker explains why Kashiwa Reysol lost to Cerezo Osaka

The Harambee Stars striker feels they did refrain from doing enough to make use of the opportunities they developed in the house defeat on Saturday

Kenya worldwide Michael Olunga has actually exposed why they lost 3-1 versus Cerezo Osaka in a J-1 League match played Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Saturday.

Kashiwa had actually headed into the match with a run of 5 matches without defeat however they discovered themselves routing when Bruno Mendes scored Cerezo Osaka’s very first objective in the 5th minute prior to an own objective by Taiyo Koga extended their lead in the 55th minute.

Jun Nishikawa scored the visitors’ last objective in the 87th minute prior to the towering Harambee Stars striker restored an alleviation with 2 minutes left to the last whistle to reject the going to side a tidy sheet in the amusing contest.

Olunga has actually now confessed Osaka were the more organised side in the fight and likewise blamed his side for squandering various scoring opportunities, specifically in the very first half.

“It was a difficult game because they [Cerezo] were tactically well organised, I think their organisation was really good,” Olunga informed press reporters after the match.

“But we ought to likewise take the blame since we developed various opportunities specifically in the very first duration however we could not complete them off, however at the end of the day we take the positives since we …