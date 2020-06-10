Olof Palme: Sweden hopes to find out who killed prime minister in 1986

The Swedish prime minister Olof Palme was shot dead at close range in Stockholm in 1986 after leaving a cinema with his wife and son.

Thirty-four years later, Swedes hope to find out who killed Palme when the findings of an analysis are made open public on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Krister Petersson, who overtook the homicide investigation in 2017, may announce the findings.





The failure to find Palme's killer has long been a source of unease in Sweden, a country which prides itself on openness and tolerance.

“It is an open wound for Sweden in that we do not know what happened,” prime minister Stefan Lofven stated in February.

In the same month, Mr Petersson said that he was "positive about being able to present what happened and who is responsible for it".

However, he hinted at that time that there would probably not be a prosecution, leading some to claim that the alleged killer is dead.

The remark focused attention on a suspect known as "Skandia-man", a graphic designer who is understood to have been present at the scene of the crime. He died in 2000.

One man was once convicted regarding Palme’s homicide. However, the particular verdict has been later overturned.

Christer Pettersson – whose name happens to be similar to that of the chief prosecutor on the case – was imprisoned for the murder after Palme's wife Lisbeth identified him as the gunman.

Pettersson was launched in 1989 after the choice was overturned. He passed away in 2004.

