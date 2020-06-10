Olof Palme murder: Sweden believes it knows who killed PM in 1986

Image copyright

Olof Palme was assassinated on a Friday night time strolling down Sweden’s busiest avenue





Swedish prosecutors say they imagine they know who killed former Swedish prime minister Olof Palme in 1986, however say the suspect is useless.

They recognized the suspect as Stig Engstrom, often known as “Skandia Man”, who killed himself in 2000.

As a outcome they’re closing the investigation into Palme’s dying, Chief Prosecutor Krister Petersson mentioned.

Palme was shot in the again as he walked residence from the cinema along with his spouse Lisbet in Stockholm.

He had dismissed his safety crew earlier in the day. The assassination happened on Sweden’s busiest highway and greater than a dozen witnesses noticed the tall man hearth the photographs earlier than fleeing the scene.

Thousands of individuals have been interviewed over his dying. A petty prison was convicted of the killing however the verdict was later dismissed.

Who was Stig Engstrom?

Stig Engstrom turned often known as Skandia Man as he had labored for the Skandia insurance coverage firm. He had been working late on the night of the homicide on the the agency’s HQ near the crime scene.

Engstrom, who was considered one of some 20 individuals who witnessed the assassination, ultimately killed himself in 2000.

He was first recognized as a suspect by journalist Thomas Pettersson, and police began wanting into Engstrom 18 years after his dying. It was recommended Engstrom had killed Palme due to the prime minister’s left-wing views.

He lied in regards to the moments after the homicide, even claiming he had tried to resuscitate Palme. It later emerged he had had weapons coaching.

Stig Engstrom’s ex-wife advised Expressen newspaper in 2018 that she had been questioned by detectives in 2017. At the time she mentioned the suspicion of his guilt was out of the query.

“He was too much of a coward. He wouldn’t harm a fly,” she mentioned.

Who assassinated this prime minister and why?

‘New lead’ in unsolved homicide of Swedish PM

How was Olof Palme murdered?

The Swedish prime minister had discharged his guards on a Friday night time on 28 February 1986 and had gone to the cinema along with his spouse Lisbet, their son Marten and his girlfriend.

Walking along with his spouse after the movie on Stockholm’s busiest avenue, Sveavagen, they have been attacked by a gunman from behind.

Palme, 59, was shot in the again and died immediately. Bullets have been recovered on the scene from a .357 Magnum handgun, however the gun was by no means discovered.

Why was no-one caught?

One man did go to jail. Convicted prison Christer Pettersson – who has no connection to the prosecutor – was recognized in a line-up by Lisbet Palme and jailed for all times in 1989.

But he was shortly launched on attraction as no motive had been established and no weapon retrieved.

Pettersson ultimately died in 2004.

Who have been Palme’s enemies?

A charismatic prime minister who led Sweden’s Social Democratic get together, Plame was additionally outspoken on a number of worldwide points.

At residence he had infuriated enterprise homeowners with reforms and spoken out in opposition to nuclear energy.

He was crucial of the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968 and the US bombing of North Vietnam and had attacked South Africa’s “gruesome” regime of apartheid.

What theories have their been?

The case has dogged Swedish police for many years. For years it obsessed famend writer Stieg Larsson, who wrote The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Among the theories put ahead over time, Palme was assassinated as a result of:

He stood up in opposition to apartheid and funded the African National Congress (ANC) – Swedish police travelled to South Africa in 1996 to analyze the declare

Palme had found that Swedish arms agency Bofors had used bribery to arrange an Indian weapons deal

Palme’s authorities had declared the Kurdish militant PKK group terrorists

Lisbet Palme died in 2018 with out understanding conclusively who murdered her husband.