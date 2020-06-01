Ollie Robinson says he can succeed ‘role model’ James Anderson when England seamer retires | Cricket News





Ollie Robinson says working with James Anderson has pushed him ahead in his bid to play for England

England prospect Ollie Robinson says fellow seamer James Anderson has been a “role model” for him – and that he hopes to take the 37-year-old’s Test place when he ultimately retires.

Sussex paceman Robinson has been named in England’s 55-man back-to-training group for the summer time, after taking 137 wickets throughout the final two seasons in County Championship Division Two.

The 26-year-old labored with Anderson – England’s all-time main Test wicket-taker – at a bowling camp in South Africa in late 2019 and says the veteran’s work ethic has impressed him.

James Anderson has taken 584 Test wickets, a report for a seamer

“Being with Jimmy in South Africa this winter showed me a new way forward, seeing someone at the top of their game and how hard they still work,” Robinson advised Sky Sports News.

“I believe most English bowlers across the nation look as much as Jimmy – he has taken that many wickets and performed for that a few years that it is exhausting to look previous that.

“He’s definitely someone I look at as a role model and hopefully in the future I can almost take his place and fill the void. That’s definitely what I am aiming for.

Robinson has been rewarded for some glorious home type for Sussex

“Ever since I began I’ve needed to play Test cricket for England so the aim is red-ball cricket for me and my stats lean extra that manner as effectively.

“It’s very pleasing to get the nod – it’s something I have been working hard for for a few years. It’s always nice to get the recognition especially after a good couple of years in county cricket.”

Robinson’s stellar home type, together with 63 scalps at 16.44 for Sussex within the 2019 Championship, noticed him journey to Australia with England Lions this winter.

Australia was a extremely good tour for me and the group and we have been raring to go so it’s a disgrace we haven’t been capable of play cricket and push on ever additional. Bowling the ball for the canine shouldn’t be fairly the identical! Ollie Robinson

The seamer picked up seven wickets within the match on the MCG because the Lions recorded a first-ever win over Australia A – however has no longer bowled competitively since March as a result of coronavirus lockdown, though he has returned to particular person coaching at Hove.

“After having 10 weeks off as a bowler it is quite challenging getting the workload back in quickly. It will take time,” added Robinson, who additionally revealed when he might be able to take a look at himself towards batsmen within the nets.

“I bowled 16 overs final week and my physique felt fairly good so hopefully it solely takes a few weeks [to regain peak fitness] after which it is about sustaining that and hoping the physique stays good for an extended time period.

“We had a chat on Zoom, about 60 of us, setting out each phase [of England’s back-to-training programme].

I have two sets of stumps, six balls and my own markers. No one is allowed to touch any of my kit – it’s almost like you are your own coach. But it’s just nice to be back bowling and back outside Ollie Robinson

“I believe it was three weeks by yourself after which, Government-permitting, coaching in small teams, so the Sussex lads can be a part of up with the Kent boys or the Surrey lads and do a little bit of bat and ball.

“I think England are going to pick a smaller squad in five weeks and hopefully I will be involved in that.”

On whether or not he thinks county cricket will probably be performed in 2020, Robinson added: “The final chat we had as a gaggle [with Sussex] was about 10 days in the past and the vibe wasn’t that good, it regarded fairly uncertain that we have been going to play any cricket.

“But since the lockdown has eased slightly and other sport is returning, there is a little bit more hope for county cricket, which is good for everyone really. It can boost morale and the public might get to see some T20 cricket on TV so fingers crossed.”