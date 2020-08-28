Ollie Pope out for up to four months after dislocating shoulder against Pakistan | Cricket News





Ollie Pope is dealing with up to four months on the sidelines

England batsman Ollie Pope has actually been ruled out for up to four months after dislocating his left shoulder throughout the #raisethebat 3rd Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

The injury took place on the 4th day of the draw in between the 2 sides, with Pope moving to conserve a limit off the bowling ofStuart Broad The 22-year-old left the pitch instantly.

An ECB news release stated: “Pope underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday and was reviewed by a consultant on Thursday. The Surrey player will have surgery on the injured shoulder in the next couple of weeks and will commence a rehabilitation programme with the Surrey and England medical teams.