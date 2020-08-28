Ollie Pope out for up to four months after dislocating shoulder against Pakistan | Cricket News

Surrey batsman to have actually surgical treatment on dislocated shoulder
Last Updated: 28/08/20 4:59 pm
England batsman Ollie Pope has actually been ruled out for up to four months after dislocating his left shoulder throughout the #raisethebat 3rd Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.
The injury took place on the 4th day of the draw in between the 2 sides, with Pope moving to conserve a limit off the bowling ofStuart Broad The 22-year-old left the pitch instantly.
An ECB news release stated: “Pope underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday and was reviewed by a consultant on Thursday. The Surrey player will have surgery on the injured shoulder in the next couple of weeks and will commence a rehabilitation programme with the Surrey and England medical teams.